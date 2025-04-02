Donald Trump Breaks Silence On Ex-Daughter-In-Law Vanessa Trump Dating Tiger Woods 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump addressed Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods’ new relationship and reveals the golfer personally informed him of the romance.

Donald Trump gave his stamp of approval to his former daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump’s relationship with golf icon Tiger Woods.

He addressed the new romance during a White House video released on YouTube, calling both of them “great” and championing their future together.

“I love Tiger and I love Vanessa,” Trump said in the clip, revealing that Woods had reached out to him “a few months ago.”

Trump went on to describe his rapport with the 15-time major champion, saying he has a “very special, very good relationship with Tiger.”

He added, “I played golf with him a couple of times over the last month, and he’s a fantastic guy and a fantastic athlete.”

Trump revealed Woods personally told him about the relationship.

“I said, ‘Tiger, that’s good, that’s good,'” he recounted. “I’m very happy for both. Just let them both be happy.”

Woods confirmed the relationship publicly on Instagram last month.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!” he wrote. “We look forward to our journey through life together.”

Vanessa Trump was previously married to Donald Trump Jr. for 13 years before finalizing their divorce in 2018. The former couple shares five children.

The pair reportedly began dating in November 2024, with speculation circulating earlier this year before Woods made it official on social media.

Tiger Woods and Donald Trump have a long-standing friendship, often seen golfing together over the years. Trump awarded Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019.