Donald Trump’s Latest Appointee Gives Political World Reality Show Style Shock

Trump has named Apprentice producer Mark Burnett as a U.K. envoy, framing the move as a bold choice blending business and diplomacy.

Incoming President Donald Trump appointed TV producer Mark Burnett, the mind behind The Apprentice, as a special envoy to the United Kingdom, citing Burnett’s entertainment industry success and international experience as assets for fostering diplomacy.

“It is my great honor to appoint Mark Burnett as the Special Envoy to the United Kingdom,” Trump posted on Truth Social, his self-created social media outlet.

Trump praised Burnett’s career accolades, describing him as someone with “a distinguished career in television production and business,” who possesses a “blend of diplomatic acumen and international recognition.”

Burnett, originally from London, played a key role in Trump’s rise to television prominence, producing the NBC competition reality show The Apprentice, which aired from 2004 to 2016.

The program added a sharp-edged business persona to Trump’s public image as he oversaw contestants from a sleek boardroom at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

During the announcement, Trump emphasized Burnett’s credentials, including 13 Emmy wins and his reputation for producing a string of high-profile programs like Survivor, Shark Tank, and The Voice.

“Mark will work to enhance diplomatic relations, focusing on areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment opportunities, and cultural exchanges,” Donald Trump wrote.

Trump expressed confidence that Burnett will strengthen ties between the U.S. and the U.K.

This latest appointment aligns with Trump’s pattern of selecting prominent figures from outside traditional political circles.

By tapping Burnett, a television producer with deep ties to both the entertainment and business worlds, Trump seems to prioritize familiarity and name recognition over traditional diplomatic or policy experience.

Critics and supporters alike have reacted to Burnett’s appointment, with some arguing it reflects Trump’s style of governance, which often blends high-profile media with politics.

While Burnett’s post is not a formal diplomatic role, his ties to the U.K., coupled with his media-savvy reputation, underscore Trump’s preference for headline-making choices.