Donald Trump’s Lawyer Compares His Georgia Call With ‘Rap Lyrics,’ Saying Prosecution Using Words Out Of Context

Attorney says in context “there is no criminal case.”

Former president Donald Trump’s lawyer believes there is a witch hunt out for his client, claiming Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is reaching with her investigation into whether or not Trump and his allies illegally attempted to have his 2020 electoral defeat in Georgia reversed.

According to Vice.com, Trump’s attorney, Drew Findling, who also represented rappers like Cardi B, Migos, and Gucci Mane, feels like Willis is using parts of his controversial call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (regarding missing ballots in Georgia) the same way she is using lyrics by Young Thug and other rappers— out of context.

“When we look at the full context, that’s when we realize there is no criminal case,” Findling said. “And that’s one of the reasons that we jumped into this case when asked to.”

On the call, Trump said, “So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state.”

Findling says 45 was not insinuating that anyone cheat and that the prosecution needs to look at the overall conversation.

“Prosecutors, first of all, don’t know the first thing about lyrics,” Findling said.

Adding, “They’ll take out eight or nine words. They’ll take out something that lasts a few seconds and say, ‘Aha, this is evidence of some wrongdoing.’ In like fashion, no one ever talks about the full 62 minutes. No one ever talks about the surrounding circumstances of those 62 minutes.”

Findling is also claiming, as several of the witnesses he brought to prove the case are being recommended by a grand jury to get hit with perjury indictments, that one juror “poisoned” the rest of them into thinking the defense put up liars, the New York Times reports.

The Georgia investigation is only one crazy legal mess Trump is involved in.

The Manhattan district attorney is investigating if the former president gave hush money payments to a porn star.

Also, special counsel in Washington is investigating the handling of classified documents he had in public spaces and his actions leading up to the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, at the nation’s Capitol.