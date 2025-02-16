Donald Trump Is One Proud Felon: Hangs Mugshot In White House

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Trump has placed his Fulton County mugshot in an ornate gold frame outside the Oval Office, turning the booking photo into a political statement.

President Donald Trump has given his infamous Fulton County mugshot a place of prominence, hanging a framed copy of the New York Post front page featuring the booking photo in a hallway just outside the Oval Office.

The image, snapped on August 24, 2023, at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia, the image stems from Trump’s surrender on racketeering and conspiracy charges related to his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state.

Now encased in an ornate gold frame, the defiant glare immortalized in the historic mugshot sits among portraits of past presidents, including George Washington and Franklin D. Roosevelt, in one of the White House’s most high-traffic corridors.

The framed newspaper cover was first spotted during President Donald Trump’s February 13 meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

White House aide Margo Martin later shared a photo of the display on social media, an apparent nod to the former president’s embrace of the controversial image.

Trump’s campaign has capitalized on the mugshot, using it on merchandise to fuel fundraising efforts.

The stark image, a historical first for any U.S. president, quickly became a rallying symbol for his supporters and a source of heated political debate.

The Georgia case, which originally saw Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis leading the prosecution, has hit a roadblock, as she was disqualified from overseeing the case.

No replacement prosecutor has been assigned. Meanwhile, four of Trump’s co-defendants have accepted plea deals.