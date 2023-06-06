AllHipHop

Dougie B Says Sorry To Blueface For Putting His Arm Around His Babymom, Chrisean Rock

By: Kershaw St. Jawnson

Check out how the West Coast rapper response to Dougie B’s apology.

Rapper Dougie B has apologized to Blueface for seemingly making a move on his baby mother, Chrisean Rock.

The New York recording artist direct messaged the Zeus Network star about putting his arm around his on-again off-again pregnant girlfriend.

In a video circulating on the internet, the two are walking in a hallway backstage.

While the rapper smoothly tries to put his cozy up to the Baltimore bombshell, Rock says “Can you get your arm off me, though?”

After recognizing the offense. Dougie B shot Blueface a note saying, “Yo gang, I apologize for that. I was just saying hi feel me. I wasn’t on no funny sh*t or tryna get up on her. Word. My fault big bro. Keep getting money gang.”

Blueface posted the message publicly and wrote, “I’m not trippin off … that one is fair game, Lil Bro. Now if that was @officialjaidynalexxis I would be upset. I f##k with multiple b##ches at a time but I don’t care for multiple b##tches at a time.”

Adding, “PS She only acted like that cuz she ain’t know you had status if you was anybody else bigger she woulda been coo with it I know this.”

Rock has not released a statement regarding the harmless hug, but she probably has bigger fish to fry… she does have a baby coming soon.