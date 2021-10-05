Dr. Dre Allegedly Has A Mistress And Fathered A Love Child

Rumors have circulated since 2013 of an alleged affair and a love child and now three alleged mistresses have been named.

Dr. Dre’s very public divorce continues to be plastered across the headlines, and now filings from an associated case allege not only that the rapper has been unfaithful, but that a child has allegedly come from the union.

According to reports the allegations have emerged from Dre’s prenup dispute with his estranged wife, Nicole Young. Young’s legal team is seeking to have three women deposed, Jillian Speer, Kili Anderson, and Crystal Rogers. They say the women are Dr. Dre’s mistresses.

Rumors of an affair between Dre and one of the women, Killi Anderson, have been around since 2013. Tabloids have reported the whispers that Anderson and Dre have a child together, something Dre has denied.

The rumors have reached the courtroom via a labor dispute between Anderson and her company “Body Bakery” and a former employee. It is reported that Dr. Dre’s name comes up in court papers filed in 2019 in the Superior Court of California.

Amongst the alleged fireable offenses committed by former tanning salon employee Brian Zerba, the papers claim: “Additionally, the owner of the tanning salon Kili Anderson, is said to have been in a relationship with the famous rapper Dr. Dre, with whom she had a child, and therefore she required all at will employees to sign a confidentiality agreement that they would not pry into her life and would keep all things that they learned about her life private.”

Anderson’s legal team alleges that Plaintiff constantly asked other employees about “Ms. Anderson, her child, and what was the nature of her relationship with Dr. Dre,” continually violating the terms of his employment.

Anderson’s lawyers are also claiming that she’s being sued in a shakedown,” and, “Plaintiff believes that defendant has money because she is involved in a relationship with a celebrity/artist.”

The three alleged mistresses were all fined $2,500 last April for “resisting” efforts to subpoena them although their lawyer claimed none of them had “relevant” information in Dre’s divorce case. The judge disagreed.

Dr. Dre was recently announced as one of the superstar performers for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Also on the bill are Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem.