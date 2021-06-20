Dr. Dre And Allen Hughes Finally Bringing Marvin Gaye’s Story To Life

For years, Dr. Dre has been rumored to produce a biopic on Marvin Gaye.

Well, fans can rejoice as Warner Bros. has acquired the rights to the film that is called, “What’s Going On” and will bringing the life story of this iconic singer to the big screen.

Variety reports that The Chronic artist is teaming up with Jimmy Iovine and Andrew Lazar to produce the film.

Warner Bros. acquired Marcus Gardley’s script for over $80 million and worked with Gaye estate and Motown records to ensure that his music appears in the movie.

He has also tapped Allen Hughes to direct. Hughes is ecstatic. He commented, “Every film of mine…had some Marvin Gaye in it, and I’ve just always connected to him.”

The “Menace II Society” producer continued, “This is so personal for me.”

“When I made my first film with my brother, we were fortunate to get ‘What’s Going On’ into the trailer for ‘Menace II Society’, and it was a game-changer in elevating the marketing of that film. Every film of mine but the period film ‘From Hell’ had some Marvin Gaye in it, and I’ve just always connected to him.”

Gaining the rights to have the music such as “What’s Going On,” “Sexual Healing” and “Let’s Get It On” in the film is an epic coup for the studio.

Tragically, Gaye was shot and killed by his father a day before his birthday at the age of 44 on April 1 in 1984.

Many have tried to bring this story to the big screen but have not been successful. The family has rejected the pitches of moviemakers like F. Gary Gray, Cameron Crowe, James Gandolfini, Scott Rudin, Jesse L. Martin, and even Lenny Kravitz.

Another win for Dre.