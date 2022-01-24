Dr. Dre Asks Who Can Take On Eminem?

Eminem is frequently mentioned in potential fantasy Verzuz clashes, and now Dr. Dre has hinted that dream could be a step closer to reality.

Could Eminem finally be coming to the Verzuz stage?

Dr. Dre got fans of the Detroit rapper buzzing on Sunday (Jan. 24) when he took to social media and asked a simple question. However, the legendary producer is well aware of the implications of asking “Marshall Mathers vs Who???!!”

The comments section on Instagram included replies suggesting Eminem has no equal, “Nobody don’t want these problems,” was one response while, others agreed, suggesting, “Vs no one. Period” and “vs nobody.”

However, it was a different story on Twitter, with fans quick to suggest potential matchups for Slim Shady.

Eminem vs. Busta Rhymes?

Furthermore, a few suggested Busta Rhymes as a worthy Verzuz opponent.

Em vs Busta would be wild — ✨🔱 E M P E R O R 🔱✨ (@THE_MACHO_MANE) January 24, 2022

Hm. I'd love to see him and Busta. Funny that ppl slamming Em try to slam him with people he's produced for, featured with or who simply give him his flowers. — Nettle 🦋 (@nethornk) January 24, 2022

Wyclef Jean recently revealed Busta was so impressed the first time he heard Eminem’s “My Name Is,” that he trashed his tour bus!

Last month, Eminem became a trending topic on Twitter after Jay-Z said nobody could touch him in a Verzuz battle.

“Can’t nobody stand on that stage with me. I’m just telling y’all the real,” Jay said during a Twitter Spaces talk with Alicia Keys to promote her “Keys” album. “You gotta stand in front of the “Grammy Family” verse performed live? I never even performed that live. Let’s move on from Verzuz.”

Jay Z Speaks on a Doing a Verzuz 'No One Can Stand on that Stage with me' pic.twitter.com/PetiSXbCxw — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 22, 2021

Fredro Starr Says Jay-Z Beats Em

Though reactions were mixed, Onyx rapper Fredro Starr gave his opinion on the matchup and said Jay-Z takes it. “Jay-Z is more agreeable to the culture,” he told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson. “I think Eminem when he first came in, he kind of faded & started doing records that wasn’t representing the culture. But his records with Dr. Dre are CLASSICS.”

Jay-Z would beat Eminem in Verzuz says @Fredro_Starr on @BovadaOfficial: "Jay-Z is more agreeable to the culture. I think Eminen when he first came in, he kind of faded & started doing records that wasn’t representing the culture. But his records with Dr. Dre are CLASSICS." pic.twitter.com/gXPYLgFpln — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) January 14, 2022

Jay-Z: "No one can stand in front of me in a #VERZUZ."



Nas: "… Eminem murdered you on your own s###."



Me: pic.twitter.com/nquEMjXKJx — Battle Rap Stats: bars.battlerapstats.com (@BattleRapStats) December 28, 2021

“Eminem would wash Jay-Z and Kanye in a Verzuz” pic.twitter.com/B4750cCQBP — DeMeco Ryans Stan Account (@A_Flawed_King) December 22, 2021

People saying "Eminem can't touch Jay Z" are wrong.



People saying "Eminem wins easy" are wrong.



Eminem VS Jay-Z might be the biggest and the closet contest ever and the only way to see the winner is to ACTUALLY do it.



I'm not into Verzuz s### but this will be iconic — Southpawer (@Southpawers) December 23, 2021

If they're gonna do a verzuz battle anyway we don't need Eminem vs DMX. WE NEED EMINEM VS JAY-Z!!! — EMINEM (@Eminem_Posts__) May 18, 2020

Meanwhile, both Eminem and Dr. Dre will be hitting the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on Sunday, Feb. 13. Pepsi dropped the trailer for the show promising, “The most epic, star-studded Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show trailer.”