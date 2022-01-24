Dr. Dre Asks Who Can Take On Eminem?

Could Eminem finally be coming to the Verzuz stage?
Dr. Dre got fans of the Detroit rapper buzzing on Sunday (Jan. 24) when he took to social media and asked a simple question. However, the legendary producer is well aware of the implications of asking “Marshall Mathers vs Who???!!”
The comments section on Instagram included replies suggesting Eminem has no equal, “Nobody don’t want these problems,” was one response while, others agreed, suggesting, “Vs no one. Period” and “vs nobody.”
However, it was a different story on Twitter, with fans quick to suggest potential matchups for Slim Shady.
Eminem vs. Busta Rhymes?
Furthermore, a few suggested Busta Rhymes as a worthy Verzuz opponent.
Wyclef Jean recently revealed Busta was so impressed the first time he heard Eminem’s “My Name Is,” that he trashed his tour bus!
Last month, Eminem became a trending topic on Twitter after Jay-Z said nobody could touch him in a Verzuz battle.
“Can’t nobody stand on that stage with me. I’m just telling y’all the real,” Jay said during a Twitter Spaces talk with Alicia Keys to promote her “Keys” album. “You gotta stand in front of the “Grammy Family” verse performed live? I never even performed that live. Let’s move on from Verzuz.”
Fredro Starr Says Jay-Z Beats Em
Though reactions were mixed, Onyx rapper Fredro Starr gave his opinion on the matchup and said Jay-Z takes it. “Jay-Z is more agreeable to the culture,” he told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson. “I think Eminem when he first came in, he kind of faded & started doing records that wasn’t representing the culture. But his records with Dr. Dre are CLASSICS.”
Meanwhile, both Eminem and Dr. Dre will be hitting the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on Sunday, Feb. 13. Pepsi dropped the trailer for the show promising, “The most epic, star-studded Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show trailer.”