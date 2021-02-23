Dr. Dre Attacks His Wife On New Song With KXNG Crooked

(AllHipHop News)
Dr. Dre hopped on a track with KXNG Crooked and told the world how he really feels about his wife Nicole Young, their divorce, and how she was moving when he was hospitalized for a brain aneurysm.
DJ Silk dropped the preview of a song on his Instagram Live. The billionaire multi-hyphenate laid it all on the line.
B#### tyna kill me with them lies and that perjury, ICU/I see you tryna f### me while I’m in surgery
KXNG Crooked also goes back and forth with darts dipped in all kinds of venom targeted at Nicole Young, Dre’s estranged wife.
Fans have been anticipating the music ever since January.
Last month, a picture was leaked showing Dre in the studio. Dem Jointz posted a simple caption, “And We Back!! #Detox21.”
While no one knows if that means this song will appear on the fabled Detox project, what is clear is that he is heated about the many moves she made while he was infirmed.
He posted on his Instagram a day after being admitted to express his thanks.
“Thanks to my family, friends, and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”
But behind the scenes, Nicole Young was making legal moves (which are referenced in the snippet).
While Dre recovered from the aneurysm, he agreed to halt the divorce proceeding and to pay her $2 million to cover her expenses related to her Malibu and Pacific Palisades homes, and a private security detail until a support hearing set on April 14th.
“Andre shall maintain the financial status quo,” the stipulated agreement states. “Andre shall advance the sum of $2 million to Nicole on or before January 11, 2021.”