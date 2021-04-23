Dr. Dre Back To Single Life As Divorce War Rages On With Nicole Young 

Dr. Dre is free to get with as many women as he wants, now that a judge has declared the Aftermath founder a single man!

Producer Dr. Dre is single again.

The judge who is supervising his divorce war with his ex-wife Nicole Young is set to sign off on the paperwork, letting the rap mogul play the field, or even get married again, should he chose to do so.

Attorneys for the couple filed a “judgment” in the ongoing ugly case after both defendants consented to sign off on the “status” of their separation. They have yet to resolve the financial part of the case.

According to the paperwork, the ex-couple agreed to lawfully end the union last week, after Dr. Dre filed legal documents requesting the judge to “bifurcate” the status of their divorce and pave the way for him and Nicole to be single again.

The pair will continue to quarrel over an estimated $800 million estate, with Dre asserting his ex should get zilch, while she’s asking for half.