Dr. Dre Celebrated As Icon With ASCAP’s New Hip-Hop Award

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers created a new award to acknowledge Dr. Dre’s impact on Hip-Hop.
ASCAP announced Dr. Dre as the first recipient of the association’s Hip-Hop Icon Award on Tuesday (June 20). The inaugural Hip-Hop Icon Award will be presented to Dr. Dre at the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards Celebration of 50 Years of Hip-Hop in Los Angeles on Thursday (June 22).
“Dr. Dre’s groundbreaking early work laid a foundation for Hip-Hop as we know it today,” ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams said. “As a champion for some of today’s biggest artists and a successful entrepreneur, he changed the culture around Hip-Hop. Dre continues to be a pivotal figure in the music industry and we are thrilled to recognize him with the inaugural ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award as we mark 50 years of Hip-Hop.”
ASCAP previously bestowed its Founders Award to Dr. Dre in 2010. The award is ASCAP’s “most prestigious honor.”
The association will also host the sold-out ASCAP Experience in Los Angeles on Wednesday (June 21). Legendary rapper Big Daddy Kane and producer Easy Mo Bee will participate in the Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop panel at the event, which features Timbaland as a keynote speaker.
Check out the ASCAP Experience schedule here.