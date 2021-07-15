Dr. Dre Co-Signs T-Pain’s Rant About Unoriginal Rappers

T-Pain seems to be fed up with certain modern-day musicians. Last week, the King of Auto-Tune went on an epic rant about artists sounding too much like other artists during a Twitch session.

“Do some different music! We have all the s### that you’re doing! Lil Uzi Vert is already it! Lil Baby is already doing it! DaBaby is already doing it! It’s literally two n##### with Baby in their name that’s already doing all the music you want!” screamed T-Pain.

The Rappa Ternt Sanga album creator continued, “Do something else! Do something else! That’s it! That’s all we want! Do something else! H########. We have it! We have it already! You don’t have to do that music anymore!”

T-Pain got a surprising co-sign from one of the greatest Hip Hop artists of all time. Legendary producer/rapper Dr. Dre made a rare return to social media in order to back up the “Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’)” hitmaker.

Dr. Dre posted the clip of T-Pain’s diatribe on his Instagram page. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer wrote in the caption, “Shoutout to @tpain!! I’m here laughing my f##### ass off, but he’s right. I know and feel exactly what you’re saying.”

While Dr. Dre seemed to appreciate T-Pain’s comments, other social media users shared negative reactions to the viral video. T-Pain took to Twitter to address the backlash.

“I [understand] not [everyone] likes me and may not agree with my opinions but by all means don’t make up dumb s### like, ‘He just mad because he ain’t got no hits.’ I’m in all different genres. Got 2 legit [Grammys] in the last 3 years and got a song out rn that’s top 15 on radio in the US,” tweeted T-Pain.

He added, “I’m not explaining myself I just don’t like [people] being content with being stupid and uninformed. If some rando talked s### on your page you’d look up all their SM pages to see what dirt you can get 😂. Just do a little research before you think you [hitting] me [with something] 😂.”

