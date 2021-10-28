Dr. Dre Producing New Bangers For Grand Theft Auto

Dr. Dre is busy in the lab cooking up brand new tracks for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto video game! Read more!

Dr. Dre is working on songs for an upcoming Grand Theft Auto video game, Snoop Dogg has revealed.

Snoop revealed his longtime pal and collaborator has been hard at work in the studio in an upcoming episode of the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast.

“I do know he’s in the studio,” he said. “I do know he’s making great f###### music. And some of his music is connected to the GTA game that’s coming out. So I think that that will be the way that his music will be released, through the GTA video game.”

The new music will be Dre’s first solo offering since he dropped Compton back in 2015.

Representatives for Rockstar Games, the company behind Grand Theft Auto, declined to comment, while reps for Dre have yet to respond to Snoop’s comments.