Dr. Dre Honored With Weed-Friendly Skates To Celebrate 30 Years Of “The Chronic”

Dr. Dre has everything a person could want – money, fame and fortune. And now he even has his own roller skates to celebrate “The Chronic.”

Dr. Dre is getting his own roller skates. Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace founder Liberty Ross has honored the Hip Hop legend with a limited edition skate for the 30th anniversary of The Chronic. The line, launched on Thursday (November 10), coincided with the public opening of Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace in London this weekend.

Engineered by Paris-based roller skate company Flaneurz, the skate boasts white Nike trainers and the iconic Chronic leaf. From November 11 to 15, fans can enter a sweepstakes on the Flipper’s website for a chance to win a free pair. Two lucky winners will receive an authenticated and numbered pair signed by Dr. Dre.

A short film, Flipper’s Skate Heist, also made its global broadcast premiere via MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and across MTV’s global network of channels, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards earlier this week.

The Chronic was released in 1992 via Death Row Records/Interscope and served as Dr. Dre’s first solo album. The project peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and spent eight months in the Top 10. It has since been certified 3x-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).