Dr. Dre Makes Offer To Pay Wife’s Expenses…With Conditions

(AllHipHop News)
Dr. Dre has won another battle in his messy divorce – a judge has rejected his estranged wife’s request for $1.5 million to help her cover expenses.
Nicole Brown’s lawyers were in court on Thursday, insisting their client needs the cash to upgrade security at her home in Malibu, California after receiving death threats.
But the judge overseeing the case denied the claim after noting she had already dismissed security her husband was paying for.
Brown claimed Dre had threatened to fire the security guards if they didn’t follow his orders, and she wanted her own people in charge of her safety and welfare.
Meanwhile, the N.W.A. founder’s divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser, told the judge he is still willing to pay all of Nicole’s expenses pending the divorce, including security – but it can’t cost more than what he was paying, according to TMZ.
Nicole is also fighting for $5 million to cover lawyers’ fees.
The judge had already agreed to consider the request following a hearing in January and on Thursday the lawmaker dismissed a request to bring the hearing forward to this month.