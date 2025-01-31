Dr. Dre Reveals Which Move Drake Made That Justifies Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Diss

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Do y’all think Dr. Dre will catch a Drake subliminal over his latest remarks about his rap battle with Kendrick Lamar and the West Coast MC’s “Not Like Us” hit?

Dr. Dre has explained the exact point in which he ruled out fair competition Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s rap battle last year, and of course it has to deal with how the Toronto MC approached the beef.

On Thursday (January 30), The Chronic album architect appeared on the first-ever episode of the new podcast The Unusual Suspects With Kenya Barris and Malcolm Gladwell, during which he discussed Kendrick’s anthemic diss track “Not Like Us.”

To make a short story even shorter, Dr. Dre pointed to Drake’s decision to attack not only Kendrick but his family as a move he took particular issue with.

“I love that record,” Dr. Dre said. “I’ma say this on camera. I don’t want to get negative. My whole s–t is about being positive and moving forward and all that s–t, but the fact I heard Drake say something negative about Kendrick’s wife and his kids, that made me say, ‘Ah, adios!’”

It appears as though “The Recipe” hitmaker is referring to the domestic and paternity allegations Drake made against Kendrick, which targeted his partner Whitney Alford and longtime collaborator Dave Free on tracks such as “Push Ups” and “Family Matters.”

With Dr. Dre’s remarks falling on the heels of the lawsuit Drake filed against Universal Music Group over “Not Like Us,” his words could be construed as justification for Kendrick’s pedophile allegations embedded in the catchy bridge of the song, that just so happens to be at the center of Drizzy’s lawsuit.

This also isn’t the first time that Dr. Dre has addressed the song. Last November he and his Missionary album collaborator Snoop Dogg praised “Not Like Us” for being a cultural beacon for all things West Coast, including gang culture.

Watch Snoop’s take on the power of the song in the post below.

During a special live episode of @drinkchamps at #ComplexCon, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre spoke on the overarching impact of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” pic.twitter.com/PR7TkdTJVQ — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 18, 2024