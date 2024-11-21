Dr. Dre Reverts To Prime MC Form With Snoop Dogg & Alus On New ‘Missionary’ Single

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Get ready for a nostalgic ride with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg as they go bar-for-bar on the lively track ‘Outta Da Blue’ from their upcoming album Missionary.

Dr. Dre has dusted off his lyrical notepad and exercised his pen game on the latest single to arrive from he and Snoop Dogg’s upcoming album Missionary.

On Thursday (November 21), the legendary West Coast duo unleashed their Dr. Dre, Dem Jointz, BoogzDaBeast-produced record entitled “Outta Da Blue” featuring Alus. Equipped with an ear-worming sample layered over energizing drums, the track captures Dre and Snoop going bar-for-bar with each other as if the year was 1999 and “The Next Episode” was taking over the radio airwaves around the world once again.

The arrival of the potent album rollout-assisting banger follows widespread acclaim the duo received after teasing a snippet of the track to warm reception during their appearance on the live episode of Drink Champs at ComplexCon earlier this month. Adding fuel to the fiery hype surrounding the single, “Outta Da Blue” was also featured in the official trailer for Netflix’s upcoming film Back In Action, starring Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx, which premieres in January 2025.

Since Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg announced the December 13 release date for Missionary, the pair of Hip-Hop icons have been promoting the LP non-stop. Snoop Dogg recently shared three clips to his Instagram account, giving fans a taste of what to expect. Par for the course, Dr. Dre sampled some old funk tracks, including Sly & the Family Stone’s “Thank You,” as well as the 1979 hit by The Police, “Message in a Bottle.”

Additionally, prior to “Outta Da Blue” Dre and Snoop debuted the album’s lead single “Gorgeous” which is assisted by none other than Los Angeles-bred vocalist Jhené Aiko. In addition to the former, Dre and Snoop have enlisted a star-studded calvary of guests for the album’s features, which includes appearances from Eminem, 50 Cent, Jelly Roll, Method Man, Sting and the late Tom Petty.

Stream the track below.