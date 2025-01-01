Dr. Dre’s Cousin Goes To Legal War With Rapper Yo-Yo

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Veteran West Coast producer Sir Jinx is demanding over $60K in royalties from Yo-Yo’s debut album.

Sir Jinx has once again entered the legal ring, this time leveling a lawsuit at some of the music industry’s biggest players.

The veteran music producer filed a suit against Warner Music Group, Universal Music Group, and Atlantic Recording Corp., alleging they owe him over $60,000 in uncollected royalties from his work on Yo-Yo’s debut album Make Way for the Motherlode.

The core of Sir Jinx’s complaint centers on unpaid compensation for beats he contributed to the 1991 album, which helped establish Yo-Yo as a leading voice in West Coast Hip-Hop.

According to court documents, Sir Jinx claims he notified the parties in September 2019 about the missing $62,090, only to see his grievances ignored.

Adding insult to injury, Sir Jinx says he paid income taxes on the money he expected to receive but never did. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of breach of contract, failing to act in good faith and unjust enrichment.

In addition to financial damages, Sir Jinx, now 54, is seeking an accounting of records to uncover where the royalties went.

With an illustrious career that spans decades, Sir Jinx is best known for his collaborations with Hip-Hop royalty.

A cousin of Dr. Dre, he first emerged as a member of the group C.I.A alongside Ice Cube in the 1980s.

He produced fan-favorite tracks on Ice Cube’s AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted and Death Certificate, and his work on Kool G Rap’s Live and Let Die showcased his range as a producer.