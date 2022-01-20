Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar Headline Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

The half-time show is sure to be lit with these artists on the stage.

Super Bowl LVI is about to rock the world on Sunday, Feb. 13. While many people are excited about the new multi-million dollar commercials set up to air throughout the game, others are excited about the star-studded Half-Time show.

And now that Jay-Z has taken the helm of the production of musical events, like the half-times sponsored by Pepsi Cola, there are more Hip-Hop artists rocking the mainstage.

This year, five artists are set to entertain the viewers. The NFL dropped the trailer that crosses all of the “G” categories: gender, generation, genre, and gangsta.

The trailer for the half-time show infuses the metaverse and special effects with the cool that each artist is known for.

The most epic, star-studded Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show trailer is OUT Film 🎥🌟



Watch these five music titans get ready for the #PepsiHalftime Show on Feb 13th.



Watch on YouTube: https://t.co/aKVl3K7UtX pic.twitter.com/g6YtcTqJ8v — Pepsi (@pepsi) January 20, 2022

Eminem opens up the video battling himself and passes it over to Snoop. Snoop is in a lowrider all the way Cali’d out and then passes it over to Mary. Mary is glammed and beautiful with people fussing over her, and the scene passes over to Kendrick Lamar. K-Dot feverishly is writing down lyrics when the scene takes us to a newly singled Dr. Dre walking across the beach with piano keys playing, “Still Dre.”

The backdrop to this trailer is Dr. Dre moving all the chess pieces, connecting the fact that he has produced for them all. At the end of the commercial, the five chart-toppers team up like an extraordinary supergroup of rap/ Hip-Hop superheroes.

It really seems like it is going to be one of those musical events, you just won’t want to miss.