Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg And Swizz Beatz’ Sons Starring In New Movie Together

The sons of Dre. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Swizz Beatz have linked up to star in a brand new movie called “Charge It To The Game”

The son of hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre is joining forces with the kids of Snoop Dogg and Swizz Beatz for his debut movie role.

Curtis Young will appear alongside Swizz’s eldest, Nasir Dean, in the coming-of-age drama “Charge It to the Game,” while Snoop’s kid, Julian Broadus, will play a younger version of Curtis’ character, Kong.

In addition to acting onscreen, Curtis, who raps under the name Hood Surgeon, will also help to write the score for the film, reports TMZ.

Young, who didn’t meet his famous dad Dr. Dre until he was 21-years-old, had previously tried to break into Hollywood by auditioning to portray the mogul in 2015’s “Straight Outta Compton” N.W.A. biopic.

The role eventually went to actor Corey Hawkins.

During an interview in 2010, Curtis Young explained his ambitions as a rapper, and entrepreneur, as the owner of his own label Young Entertainment Inc.

“My world became complete when I finally met my father at the age of 21,” Curtis Young told AllHipHop.com. “I am extremely grateful for my father paving the road for me and many other artists. I feel privileged to have the opportunity to take over a legacy. As a producer, my father has set extremely high standards to existing and upcoming producers all over the globe but my hard and dedicated work will show everyone that I deserve the name Young.”

The trio should have some serious chemistry on the screen. Like Curtis Young, Nasir Dean and Julian Broadus also had side hustles in the music business.

Nasir performed as an artist under the alias Note Marcato, while Snoop’s son expressed an interest in R&B and hip-hop music. Julian also tried his hand at real estate with the Agents of LA firm.

“Charge It To The Game” will be filming in Atlanta, Georgie, according to published reports.