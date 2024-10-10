Dr. Dre Accused Of Terrorizing Doctor In $10M Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dr. Dre is staring at a $10 million lawsuit accusing him of a prolonged campaign aimed at harassing his psychiatrist.

The suit was filed by Dr. Charles J. Sophy, a psychiatrist who once acted as both a marriage counselor and mediator between the rap mogul and his ex-wife, Nicole Young, during their highly publicized divorce.

The stormy relationship between Dre and Nicole Young reached its conclusion in December 2021, after 24 years of marriage and several legal back-and-forths.

The divorce, filed by Nicole in 2020, involved accusations of abusive behavior by Dre, which he categorically denied.

Upon finalization, the couple reached a settlement awarding Nicole Young $100 million.

According to the lawsuit, Dre allegedly subjected the doctor to a barrage of threats over nearly a year, sparking alarm for his safety.

In court documents, the psychiatrist claimed Dre’s frustrations from the mediation process turned personal, leading to late-night messages filled with intimidating language, threats of violence, and homophobic slurs.

“Rather than treating the mediation process as an opportunity for healing, [Dre] decided to take his frustrations about the mediation out on Dr. Sophy,” stated Christopher Frost, the attorney representing the psychiatrist.

Frost alleges Dre’s conduct was not just retaliatory but amounted to a sustained campaign of harassment.

The lawsuit isn’t merely asking for compensatory damages.

Alongside the $10 million financial claim, Sophy is seeking a court-ordered restraining order to prevent further harassment from Dre.

The Grammy-winning rapper has remained silent on the accusations and has not issued any public comment on the lawsuit.