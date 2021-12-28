Dr. Dre To Pay His Ex-Wife $100 MILLION In Divorce Settlement

After battling in court for 18 months, Dr. Dre and his ex-wife Nicole Young reached a settlement in their highly-publicized divorce.

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young reached a settlement in their divorce on Tuesday (December 28).

According to Rolling Stone and TMZ, Dr. Dre will pay $100 million to his ex-wife to settle their divorce. Young will initially receive $50 million then be paid the rest a year from now.

Dr. Dre’s net worth was listed as $458.2 million in court documents filed in November. His net worth was once estimated to be well over $800 million.

In addition to a $100 million payout, Dr. Dre’s ex-wife will get to keep four vehicles and all of her jewelry. The vehicles include a Rolls Royce, Range Rover, Escalade limousine and Spyder motorcycle.

As part of the deal, Young must move out of the former couple’s Malibu beach house by the end of the month. She also must pay her own legal fees, which will cost her millions of dollars.

Dr. Dre was able to maintain all of the rights to his master recordings and his Apple stock in the divorce proceedings. He’s also secured sole ownership of seven properties, including a $100 million estate in Los Angeles’ Brentwood neighborhood.

The settlement ends an 18-month legal battle between Dr. Dre and Young. A prenuptial agreement, which was signed in 1996, was a major source of contention as both sides clashed over its validity.