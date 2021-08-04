The music mogul has opted to stop supporting his daughter Latanya Young because she talks to the press.

One of Dr. Dre’s daughters has come forth with a deep dark family secret: she and her children are homeless in California, living with friends and in her car. Despite COVID-19 running rampant in the Golden State and her dad being one of the richest men in the country, she has had to resort to taking odd jobs just to eat.

According to an interview that Latanya Young (his oldest daughter) had with the Daily Mail, her father has not supported her or her four kids since early 2020 (even as he is breaking off his ex-wife Nicole Young $300,000 a month and at one point was dissing out close to $2 million a month).

She stated, “My kids are staying with friends — they are not living in the car, it’s just me.”

Young is 37 and is his daughter from a previous relationship with a woman named Lisa Johnson. The Aftermath founder left her mom when she was five years old and alleged that over the last 18 years he has not made an effort to see her.

LaTanya Young, Dr. Dre’s Daughter (Social Media)

Despite them not seeing each other in two decades, Dre has given her money in the past. Young says that he stopped sending her money in January 2020. Typically, she would have asked his people for the things that she and his grandchildren needed, and they would help her out on his behalf. However, that is no more, she says.

“His lawyer has said that my dad doesn’t want to help me because I’ve spoken about him in the press,” she shared. “I feel like I’m damned if I do, I’m damned if I don’t. I’m just trying to communicate with him and see if he wants to talk to his grandkids.”

To make it worse, she is currently staying in a rented truck and doesn’t have dependable employment.

“The car is a pretty penny. It’s an SUV that costs $2,300 for three weeks and I only paid for one week,” she said.

“I’m taking odd jobs just to make it now — I got paid $15 an hour as an assembler at the warehouse,” she continued. “I’m trying to keep my head above water. I’ve been in debt for a while.”

“It’s embarrassing because people are looking at me wondering: Why? What Nicole has got is what my mom should have got.”

Does she have a point?