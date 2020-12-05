Dr. Dre’s Oldest Daughter Says She Hasn’t Heard From Her Dad In 17 Years; Blames Ex-Wife

(AllHipHop News)
Dr. Dre’s dirty laundry keeps coming out in the wash, as he divorces his wife Nicole young. The ex-couple are divorcing and battling over the control of an $850 million fortune.
In the latest twist regarding Dre’s personal life, his eldest daughter has come forward to reveal she has not seen her famous father in over 17 years.
Dre fathered LaTanya Young with his ex-girlfriend Lisa Johnson 37 years ago. The rap mogul split up with Johnson when LaTanya was just five years old. Dre also had two other children with Lisa Johnson: Latoya, 36, and Ashley who is 35-years-old.
“If I needed him, I’d have to go to the studio and get bombarded and talked to by his security. I would have to go through his accountant or his right hand man, I would never know whether he got my messages. I have never had a direct line to him,” LaTanya Young told The DailyMail.
According to LaTanya, Nicole Young helped drive a wedge in between Dre and his estranged children. She recounted a story of going to see her famous father at his mansion and Nicole threatened to call the cops because Dre was sleeping.
And after they finally awakened the sleeping giant, Dre flew into a rage.
“She eventually got him and he said: ‘When I’m sleeping, I’m sleeping, I don’t care if Jesus is at the door, I’m sleeping,” according to LaTanya.
To make matters worse, she claims Dre has never even met his three biological grandchildren.
LaTanya said she is not trying to call out Dre, and she is not after his fortune, even though she has struggled to stay afloat over the years, by accepting public assistance, and working a variety of odd jobs. She is currently training to be a nurse.
According to LaTanya, she believes the split with Nicole could be good for Dre’s extended family and could even pave the way for them to reunite.