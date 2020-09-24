Dr. Dre’s Wife Says Theft Claims Are Preposterous And Pathetic

(AllHipHop News) It seems as though the divorce case of Andre “Dr. Dre” Young and soon-to-be ex-wife Nicole Young is just getting uglier by the moment.
And now accusations of embezzlement and fraud fly over a company that the two own.
According to TMZ, the Record One recording studio has sent a letter to Mrs. Young’s attorneys questioning where did all the money go?
Record One was founded in 2015 by three parties: the Youngs and Larry Chatman. Nicole is listed as a trustee and signatory on the LLC’s checking account.
The studio alleges that the money has been zapped and that Nicole siphoned the money with a recent withdrawal of $353,571.85.
The attorney for the business, Ed McPherson, sent the letter and a copy of a check from Nicole (written in her handwriting).
In the letter, McPherson states that there was “blatant and unjustifiable criminal embezzlement of corporate funds,” perpetrated by Nicole which in essence breached her fiduciary duties.
Dr. Dre and his partner want all of the money to be returned immediately.
Nicole’s people are firing back calling this a PR stunt.
“This is just a low-grade PR stunt by Andre and his team to try to change the fact that he was caught red-handed and sued for trying to cheat Nicole out of community property to which she is entitled,” her lawyer Bryan Freedman told TMZ. “There is no question that Nicole had both the contractual and the legal right to have taken this action and Andre’s team is well aware of this fact. Any suggestion she did something untoward is preposterous and pathetic.”