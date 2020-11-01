Dr. Dre’s Wife Wants To Drag His Alleged Mistresses Into Divorce Battle

(AllHipHop News)
William Congreve said in 1697, in the play The Mourning Bride, “Heav’n has no rage, like love to hatred turn’d, nor hell a fury like a woman scorn’d.”
This adage was rendered close to 70 years before the first Black person was brought by Europeans to Jamestown, but yet it resonates like scriptures in 2020.
It is especially evident in the Andre “Dr. Dre” Young and Nicole Young divorce proceedings.
Court documents state that Mrs. Young has reached out to several of the Hip-Hop producer-turned-mogul’s alleged girlfriends, asking them to provide accounts and receipts for their secret relationships with him.
The three women were contacted to discredit Dr. Dre. One woman, Jill Speer, is a singer. Another, whose name is Kili Anderson, was a model but is now a skincare professional. The last of the three lasses brought into this drama is Crystal Rogers, who performs by the name Crystal Sierra and she is commonly referred to as the “Queen of Latin Hip Hop.”
None of the women have expressed interest in working with Nicole Young to bring down her soon-to-be-ex-husband, however, that did not stop her from subpoenaing them to testify. They are currently fighting for a judge to stop it.
According to experts, California is a no-fault divorce state. This means that whether he cheated on her or not (wrongful marital conduct), it has no bearing on grounds for divorce. It also has no bearing on her alimony/ spousal support.
While there are a ton of things that are considered (will the poorer party be destitute? How long were they married, are the children of age, etc.) adultery has no bearing.
The scorned Nicole Young is using her fury to pull out all the stops and throwing Hail Mary’s. After all, there is a billion-dollar estate at stake.