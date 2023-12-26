Dr. Umar Says Naming Eminem As A Hip-Hop GOAT Is White Supremacy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The controversial activist weighs in on the white rapper debate.

Hip-Hop culture celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2023. The monumental occasion led to conversations about some of the greatest rappers of all time. Does Eminem deserve GOAT contention? Dr. Umar Johnson says no.

A recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast featured Dr. Umar Johnson as a guest panelist. At one point, the discussion focused on Eminem and whether the Detroit native belongs among the pantheon of MCs.

“This is going to my African fundamentalism. No non-African can ever be the best of anything African. It is an insult to the ancestors, it is an insult to the race and it is an insult to every Black person,” Dr. Umar proclaimed.

The self-described pan-Africanist also added, “We gotta stop naming non-African people as the best of any aspect of our cultural power because it is an insult… I can acknowledge Eminem’s talent. But for you to put him at the top, that’s white supremacy.”

Eminem has repeatedly faced complaints that his success in rap music stems from being Caucasian. Even the 15-time Grammy winner has acknowledged his racial privilege on wax.

“Let’s do the math if I was Black, I would’ve sold half,” Em rapped on “White America” off the 2002 album The Eminem Show. That studio LP also hosts “Without Me.” The song includes Eminem rapping, “I am the worst thing since Elvis Presley to do Black music so selfishly.”

Despite the objections about Eminem from people like Dr. Umar Johnson and Lord Jamar, many rappers embraced the “Lose Yourself” hitmaker. His list of collaborators includes Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, 50 Cent, Lil Wayne, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, Joe Budden and more.