Drake Is Spotify’s Most Streamed Artist In U.S. & Top 5 Globally In 2021

Drake had another dominant year of generating streams on Spotify.

Spotify unveiled its 2021 Wrapped lists on Tuesday, revealing Drake was the year’s most-streamed artist in the U.S. The music superstar also locked down a spot in Spotify’s Top 5 list for global streams.

Drake came in ahead of Taylor Swift for the No. 1 spot on Spotify’s most-streamed artist in the U.S. Kanye West, the late Juice WRLD and Bad Bunny rounded out the Top 5.

Globally, Drake had the fourth most streams of any artist. Bad Bunny claimed the top spot after receiving over 9.1 billion streams worldwide.

Taylor Swift and BTS were the other artists ahead of Drake on the global list. Justin Bieber was behind the OVO co-founder at No. 5.

In terms of individual tracks, Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” was No. 2 on the list for most-streamed songs globally. Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license,” which was also No. 1 for U.S. streams, beat him out for the top spot.

Although Drake didn’t have any songs crack the Top 5, The Kid LAROI’s single “STAY” featuring Justin Bieber was No. 3 in Spotify’s global streams. DaBaby also found a spot at No. 5 thanks to his guest appearance on Dua Lipa’s “Levitating.”

View the full list of Spotify’s top artists, songs, albums and podcasts here.