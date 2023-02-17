Drake & 21 Savage Put Lawsuit Over Fake Vogue Cover Behind Them

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Magazine publisher Condé Nast sued Drake and 21 Savage for using a fake Vogue cover to promote their ‘Her Loss’ album.

According to multiple reports, Drake and 21 Savage agreed to pay an undisclosed amount to the publisher after using a faux Vogue cover to promote their Her Loss album. Semafor obtained a memo in which Condé Nast’s general counsel Will Bowes addressed the settlement.

“As a creative company, we of course understand our brands may from time to time be referenced in other creative works,” Bowes said. “In this instance, however, it was clear to us that Drake and 21 Savage leveraged Vogue’s reputation for their own commercial purposes and, in the process, confused audiences who trust Vogue as the authoritative voice on fashion and culture.”

Last year, Drake and 21 Savage created a phony press tour for Her Loss. The rappers faked appearances on the Howard Stern Show, NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert and Saturday Night Live to promote the album.

Condé Nast, which publishes Vogue, filed its lawsuit against the duo in November 2022. The company sought at least $4 million in damages.

A judge issued a temporary restraining order to stop Drake and 21 Savage from using the fake Vogue cover in their promotional campaign. They agreed to a permanent injunction in the settlement.