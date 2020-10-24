Drake Celebrates His 34th Birthday With Luxurious Trip Abroad

Drake turned 34 today. The rap star is reportedly planning a lavish birthday bash in Las Vegas to celebrate!
Today is October 24th and it is Drake’s birthday. Curious about what Drizzy is doing for his 34th birthday?
Reports say that the “God’s Plan” rapper is planning to celebrate his latest rotation around the sun by heading to Las Vegas to party for his birthday.
A source told Hollywood Life that the mogul got to the United States in luxury onboard his customized private plane, “Air Drake.”
Moving plush is a lifestyle for Mr. OVO.
His customized Boeing 767-300F was “redesigned” by Off-White founder/Louis Vuitton Menswear Creative Director Virgil Abloh.
The plane, which is worth $185 million, has a private living room, a sprawling cabin area filled with couches and leather recliners that can seat up to 30 people, a big screen TV, multiple bedrooms, and all kinds of toys for the guest passengers.
While he is ringing in his birthday, Drake is also promoting his new album Certified Lover Boy, whichwill be the sixth studio album. The release is slated for the 4th quarter of 2020.
Rappers like Quavo, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Virgil Abloh and others gave birthday shoutouts to the Toronto rap star on his special day.
Take a look at some pictures of Drizzy’s evolution over the years: