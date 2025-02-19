Drake Joins In As 50 Cent Roasts Joe Budden Over Naked Arrest 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent taunted Joe Budden on Instagram with AI-generated images after Budden’s therapy comment, with Drake adding fuel to the fire.

50 Cent is keeping his foot on Joe Budden’s neck after the rapper-turned-podcaster insisted the G-Unit boss needs therapy —much to Drake’s amusement.

On Wednesday morning (February 19), 50 Cent hopped on Instagram with a trio of AI-generated images of Budden in his underwear, poking fun at his arrest last year. Cops charged the Mood Muzic creator with lewdness after he was caught walking around his apartment building naked.

“Da f### is you doing over there naked Joe?” 50 Cent captioned one image. “How you open the damn door if you sleep fool. Nah f### all that, you try it again perv!”

He continued, “Joe where the f### is you going, The Diamond club in the Bronx. You shot da f### out boy!”

Long-time Joe Budden rival Drake showed his support by liking 50 Cent’s post, adding fuel to the fire.

“Joe I’m a ask you this one last time,” 50 Cent captioned the third image. “Da f### wrong wit you Punk! you scaring the kids.”

After having fun at Budden’s expense, 50 followed up in the comments with, “Now I’m a try and go back to sleep.”

The episode that triggered 50 Cent featured Budden discussing the Power exec’s insensitive response to Irv Gotti’s death.

“50 Cent needs therapy,” Budden asserted. “I don’t care if you agree with the rationale. And 50’s 50, he gon’ stand in it.”

50 Cent swiftly fired back on Instagram, warning him to back off and taunting him over the arrest.

“Stay out my mix Joe talking about I need therapy,” he wrote. “B_itch you need to stop walking around naked. The f### is you doing in the hallway with ya balls out PUNK!”