Drake Announces Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Young Money Reunion Plus Chris Brown, Lil Baby & More: “October World Weekend Concert” 

Drake revealed his plans for a three-day concert billed as the “Road to OVO Fest Tour,” ahead of the festival’s 10th anniversary.

Drake dropped another major bombshell on Wednesday (Jul. 13), less than a month after releasing his surprise album, “Honestly, Nevermind,” with only a few hours’ notice. He announced his plans for the three-day October World Weekend, set to kick off on Jul. 28 featuring many of his close collaborators.

He took to Instagram to share the official lineup for the event which is being marketed as the “Road to OVO Fest Tour,” ahead of the festival’s 10th anniversary later this year. Chris Brown, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj will all perform with Drizzy promising a highly anticipated Young Money Reunion. Drake also shared further details about his plans in the caption.

“OCTOBER WORLD WEEKEND 🌏 I am currently working on bringing OVO FEST around the world in 2023 for the 10th Anniversary,” explained Drake. “But of course we wanted to turn the city up for the summer!!! More event announcements to come 🌪 Tickets on sale Friday on @ticketmaster.”

Drake first teased he had a big announcement coming for his hometown of Toronto during a live stream with online gambling site Stake. “Big announcement coming Wednesday for the city,” the “Jimmy Cooks” rapper said. “Appreciate everyone listening to the new album, embracing something that I wanted to do for a long time. I appreciate all the love.”

While Drake has received a mixed reception for his latest house music-influenced album, he’s already on to the next project. Furthermore, Drizzy promises he’s currently in “scary” mode and “in a different bag,” suggesting he’s working on yet another surprise for his fans.

Drake explained, “Means a lot to me that it’s been this many years, people still tuning in. Being open, showing a lot of love to different s###. I’m back going crazy though. I’m just letting you know right now, I’m in a different bag right now. I promise you. Scary.” Check out the clip below.