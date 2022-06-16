Drake Announces Surprise Album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Drake’s ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ album is the follow-up to 2021’s ‘Certified Lover Boy,’ which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Drake surprised fans by announcing a new album titled Honestly, Nevermind on Thursday (June 16).

The OVO rapper unveiled the project’s title, cover art and release date via social media. Drake’s seventh album will drop at midnight.

“7th studio album HONESTLY, NEVERMIND out at midnight,” he wrote on Instagram.

Drake’s message didn’t include a tracklist. He hasn’t released any solo singles in 2022, so listeners will be hearing a completely new batch of music.

The Grammy-winning superstar’s latest LP will premiere an hour after the debut of his new radio show. Drake’s show Table For One will air on SiriusXM.

“My first radio show TABLE FOR ONE on SOUND 42 @siriusxm premieres tonight at 11pm EST,” he revealed on Instagram.

Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind will be the follow-up to his Certified Lover Boy LP, which dropped in September 2021. Certified Lover Boy debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming the diamond-selling artist’s 10th album to reach the top of the chart.

Honestly, Nevermind hits streaming services a month after a report surfaced about Drake signing an “expansive, multi-faceted deal” with Universal Music Group. According to Variety, an insider referred to it as a “LeBron-sized” deal that could be worth $400 million.