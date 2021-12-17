Drake Ask Judge To Throw Out $4 Billion Lawsuit Against Him

Drake wants a judge to throw out a $4 billion defamation lawsuit, which was filed by a woman who broke into his house in 2017.

Drake is ready to move on from a $4 billion lawsuit against him.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Drake has asked a judge to dismiss a woman’s defamation lawsuit against him. His attorney Larry Stein claims the woman has been ignoring the case.

The plaintiff, Mesha Collins, accused Drake of invading her privacy. She alleged he publicly revealed where she lived and used her name in “defamatory matters.”

Collins was arrested for breaking into the OVO rapper’s Los Angeles home in 2017. A member of Drake’s crew found her wearing one of his hoodies in a bedroom.

The trespassing case was dropped after Drake decided not to pursue charges. He wasn’t at home when the incident occurred.

At the time, Drake believed Collins may have been dealing with personal issues. He didn’t want to see her prosecuted over a situation where no one got hurt.

Earlier this year, the Canadian superstar said he didn’t even know Collins’ name until she filed the lawsuit against him. He denied all of her allegations.

“In April 2017, somebody broke into my Los Angeles home when I was not there,” he told the judge. “At the time of that incident, I was not told any details about the trespasser, including her name.”

Drake added, “I do not know Plaintiff. I have never met her and have never communicated with her. I did not even know of Plaintiff until this lawsuit was filed and served. Indeed, I was unaware of Plaintiff’s identity, name or where she alleges she lives until the filing and service of this lawsuit.”