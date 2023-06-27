Drake Awarded Key To Shelby County, Memphis After Making Shelby Drive Famous 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Shelby County Chairman told Drake, “We love our own,” and thanked the rap superstar for “putting Memphis all in your music on the map.”

Drake has received the key to Memphis, or Shelby County, specifically (where the city is located), his second home and the place he spent his childhood summers.

The Toronto native’s father is from the city, and Drizzy frequently shouts out the 901 in his lyrics. Now, the county has returned that love, rewarding Drake with the keys to the county.

Shelby County Chairman Mickell Lowery presented the honor on Jun. 26, telling the Hip-Hop superstar, “We love our own. Memphis music touches the world. You got a lot of Memphis blood in you and you’re definitely touching the world.”

He thanked Drake for “putting Memphis all in your music on the map,” adding, “This one should be close to your heart because it’s from 901.”

The Chairman noted the county only awards such distinctions to “our own that we love dearly.” Drake then jokingly asked his father who was capturing the moment on camera, “Dad you got this yet?”

Dennis Graham quipped, “They gave me the key to the hotel down the street.”

After accepting the award, Drake donning a shirt with the slogan “The famous cousin,” told the chairman, “It’s family.” Check out the clip below.

Drake in Memphis getting a key to the city

pic.twitter.com/bxG4XjKy5g — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) June 27, 2023

Earlier this month, Dennis Graham opened up about his son’s childhood, noting some of the star’s favorite memories are from the summers they spent together on Appleville Street, located off the same Shelby Drive Drake pays homage to in his music. Most notably, Drake shouted out “901 Shelby Drive” on “Look Alive,” his collaboration with Memphis native BlocBoy JB.

“He tells people ‘I’m from Memphis,'” Dennis told local outlet abc24, during Jun. 9 interview. “He’ll tell you in a second. ‘I’m from Memphis. That’s my home.’”