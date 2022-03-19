The judge said it’s not the artist’s fault that she got hurt.

Drake, aka Champagne Papi, will be popping bottles of bubbly this weekend after coming out on top of a case where bottle popping almost cost him a grip.

Drake’s team is celebrating a recent legal win that a New York judge has handed him by dismissing a case stemming from a 2016 concert at Madison Square Garden, where a woman named Amanda Giovacco claimed she was injured at the performance and the “Certified Lover Boy” was at fault.

The woman filed her lawsuit in July 2019, claiming she “was violently struck by a beer bottle thrown while attending Drake’s concert. Giovacco said she was maliciously and subjected to a battery without just cause or provocation.

Giovacco’s legal team suggested that the defendants ignored the “aggressive and/or violent behavior at the concert” and that since “they knew Drake has a history of violence at his concerts,” security and staff at the venue should have been more alert.

She said she suffered a traumatic brain injury and seizures from getting hit in the head and said it stopped her from attending medical school.

According to Radar Online, Judge Paul A. Goetz dismissed Amanda Giovacco’s claim against the artist, Live Nation, Madison Square Garden, and Joseph Picco, an MSG employee, on Friday.

This ruling affirms that none of the defendants were at fault for her injuries.

Court filings stated, “defendants had no duty to plaintiff and plaintiff’s mother’s testimony that the crowd was extremely rowdy when Drake was on stage is insufficient to create an issue of fact.”

The court document also said the woman “failed to make a prima facie showing of negligence by defendants” and that her claims are “unsupported by a statement of undisputed facts” and “failed to meet her burden with regard to spoliation.”

With this ruling, none of the accused is responsible for paying for Giovacco’s alleged injuries or medical damages.