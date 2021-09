Rapper Drake has called on Bobby Shmurda’s star power to help promote a new NBA collaboration between OVO and the New York Knicks!

Rappers are taking care of Bobby Shmurda, making sure that they set him up for a successful second act after spending time away in prison for the last six years.

One person looking out for the Brooklyn influencer is Drake.

He has tapped Bobby Shmurda to appear on a campaign with his OVO clothing brand on a special NBA collab. The chart-topper could have easily kept for himself or one of the artists he directly works with but decided to share the love.

Bobby is going to be the face behind OVO’s New York Knicks inspired-line.

The star posted on Instagram with the caption, “@Welcomeovo FW2021 — OVO® / NBA 😈🍫📸”

Something about that classic blue and orange (that jacket and sweatsuit are fire) screams New York and anchors the campaign in authentic street culture.

The OVO x Knicks New Era cap has Drake’s brand’s signature owl iconography alongside a basketball in the basketball franchise’s colors. The varsity-style warm-up jacket features the Knicks’ logo on the upper left side of the garment, with a large OVO “O” patch opposite the orange logo on the upper right. Embroidered under the basketball team’s logo is “World Champions 1970, 1973.”

According to Hypebeast, the prices have not been announced for OVO x Knicks collection and are scheduled to drop on September 29.