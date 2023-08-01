Drake Brings Out Meek Mill At Philly It’s All A Blur Tour Stop 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill joined Drake on his walkout at Philly’s Wells Fargo Center Monday night, eight years after kicking off their infamous beef.

Eight years after their infamous beef began, Drake and Meek Mill were all smiles walking out together to kick off the first night of the It’s All A Blur Tour in Philadelphia.

Since hitting the road on July 5, many of Drizzy’s celebrity friends have joined him onstage or pulled up to his shows to support him.

When the tour rolled into Philly Monday night (July 31), Drake linked up with his former nemesis, Meek Mill, who walked alongside him as he made his entrance at the Wells Fargo Center. Check out the clip below.

Meek Mill walked out tonight with Drake during Night 1 in Philadelphia 🔥



🎥: @WellsFargoCtr pic.twitter.com/YzznGOpldh — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 1, 2023

Drake And Meek Mill’s Infamous Beef

Meek Mill kicked off one of the most talked about Hip-Hop feuds of recent years, back in July 2015, when he accused Drake of using a ghostwriter on their collaboration “R.I.C.O.” The Philly native went on a Twitter rant blasting comparisons with Drake because “He don’t write his own raps!”

Drake fired back at Meek Mill on wax, first on “Charged Up” before following up just days later with the scathing diss track “Back to Back.” While Meek responded on “Wanna Know,” Drake came out on top and even teased a third diss but never officially released the song.

The beef simmered for another three years before the pair finally squashed the bad blood in 2018. Meek Mill joined Drake onstage in Boston, surprising fans after rising up from a trap door to perform “Dreams And Nightmares.”

“We need more peace in the world, we need more love in the world,” Drake explained to the Boston audience. “Meek Mill, that’s my brother, that’s my n#### from day one. So we were able to day this tonight in front of y’all and I’m very honoured you were here to witness it. Thank you to Meek Mill and all his Dreamchasers family for coming to Boston.”

The duo later collaborated on “Going Bad,” taken from Meek Mill’s 2018 album ‘Championships. Watch the video below.