The intense feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar continues to rage on with Drake’s reply to two back-to-back disses by K. Dot.

Drake has finally responded to Kendrick Lamar after their unprecedented beef went to unimaginable levels over the last week.

Titled “The Heart (Part 6),” a nod to Kendrick’s “The Heart” series, the track was announced via Instagram on Sunday night (May 5). Drake included an emoji post from Kendrick’s manager, Dave Free, and made it clear he was anticipating another swift follow-up.

Drake wrote in the caption, “The Heart Part 6 out now. And we know you’re dropping 6 minutes after so instead of posting my address you have a lot to address.”

“The Heart Part 6” finds Drake accusing Kendrick Lamar of “spiraling.” He then goes on to question where he’s getting the alleged “proof” he has a secret daughter before claiming the information Kendrick was being fed was actually all a trap.

“We plotted for a week and then we fed you the information,” Drake raps. “A daughter that’s 11 years old, I bet he takes it/We thought about giving a fake name or a destination/But you so thirsty, you not concerned with investigation.”

Kendrick Lamar tore into Drake with “6:16 in LA” on Friday (May 3). Later in the evening, Drake delivered his response with “Family Matters,” but Kendrick gave him no breathing room and droped “Meet the Grahams” just minutes later in retaliation.

As if that were not enough, Kendrick fired back with another record on Saturday evening (May 4) with the DJ Mustard-produced track “Not Like Us.”Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been entangled in an intense feud, trading diss tracks and lyrical jabs over the past year, all beginning with a comment by J. Cole.

J. Cole, in his 2023 song “First Person Shooter,” branded himself, Drake and Kendrick Lamar the “Big 3” of rap, which sparked Kendrick’s verse on Future & Metro Boomin’s single “Like That.”

Drake retorted with the biting track “Pushups (Drop And Give Me 50)” and the since-deleted “Taylor Made Freestyle.” Kendrick responded with “euphoria,” deepening the rift between the two rap powerhouses.

The lyrical warfare grabbed the attention of other major artists in the industry, including Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, Rick Ross and Future.