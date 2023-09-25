Drakes Takes Aim At Charlamagne Tha God: “Off-Brand Morris Chestnut”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

It appears Aubrey Drake Graham will not be sending champagne bottles to Charlamagne Tha God anytime soon. The OVO Sound leader began blasting the media personality on social media.

On the morning of September 25, Drake took to his Instagram Stories to slam Charlamagne Tha God. One post included the Canadian hitmaker essentially calling CTG the Wish version of an actor from Boyz n the Hood.

“In deep thought about how you the off-brand Morris Chestnut,” read Drake’s Instagram Story caption for a photograph of Charlamagne Tha God. He also posted a picture of The Breakfast Club host with a quote that read, “It’s 3 sexual orientations out here.”

The rap superstar, also known as Champagne Papi, may be upset about Charlamagne Tha God’s critique of his “Slime You Out” single featuring SZA. The September 21st edition of The Brilliant Idiots podcast featured CTG giving his take on the collaboration.

“Drake put out a song last Friday and nobody cared,” said Charlamagne Tha God. “It came out last Friday and people just started talking about the lyrics yesterday… That’s not Drake-like. He’s gonna be fine regardless.”

There has been tension between Drake and Charlamagne Tha God in the past. Drake once called CTG a “loser” in a 2011 interview. Charlamagne also referred to Drizzy as a “corny guy” that same year. They seemed to reconcile during Meek Mill’s beef with Drake.

“I wanna see my n##### go insane. You gon’ make me step out of my f#####’ frame, you gon’ make me buy bottles for Charlamagne,” rapped Drake on 2015’s “Back to Back” diss directed at Meek Mill.

Drake reportedly sent Charlamagne Tha God six bottles of Dom Pérignon after the “Back to Back” lyrics became a meme on the internet. Charlamagne also shared a card supposedly from the Views album creator that read, “Let’s be friends, Aubrey Graham.”