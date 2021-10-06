Drake & Chris Brown Named in Lawsuit Over “No Guidance”

Drake and Chris Brown are being hauled into court by a singer and producer who are claiming the pair stole their song! The song in question is “No Guidance,” Breezy’s 2019 hit which featured Drake. The lawsuit was filed by singer Brandon Cooper and producer Timothy Valentine, who go by the stage names Mr. Cooper […]

Drake and Chris Brown are being hauled into court by a singer and producer who are claiming the pair stole their song!

The song in question is “No Guidance,” Breezy’s 2019 hit which featured Drake. The lawsuit was filed by singer Brandon Cooper and producer Timothy Valentine, who go by the stage names Mr. Cooper and Drum’n Skillz respectively. They claim the superstar artists ripped off their work on a track they made titled “I Love Your Dress.”

TMZ reportedly has seen documents in which Cooper and Valentine claim their track was released in 2016, three years prior to “No Guidance.” They state Chris and Drake’s track was copied or at least principally derived from “I Love Your Dress” and they have the receipts to prove it. The pair claim an analysis of the beat shows the beat, lyrics, hook and rhythmic structure constitutes a copyright violation.

Cooper and Valentine point to the sequence of lyrics “She got it; she got it,” repeated 16 times on their song while “No Guidance” has the lyrics “You got it, girl; you got it” repeated at least 11 times.

The singer and producer claim that even an untrained ear can hear the similarities between the two tracks. They further accuse Drake and Chris Brown of extreme pettiness, using the lyric “flew the coop,” to taunt Cooper. They say the line is a play on his nickname, “Coop.”

We’ll have to wait and see how this one plays out. Have a listen to the tracks below in full.