Drake Claims Beaten Man At Hollywood Nightclub Deleted Evidence That Could Have Exonerated Rapper

Drake is asking a court to sanction the dude who claimed the rapper gave the green light to his security to beat him up over a beef involving a woman!

Chart-topping rapper Drake is asking a California judge to sanction a man who tried to sue him over an alleged assault in a Hollywood nightclub.

According to court documents, Drake and his legal team believe that Bennett Sipes willfully destroyed evidence that might exonerate him of the crime that allegedly happened two years ago. They are asking that the sanction totals $85,582.

Apparently, when Sipes came into the Delilah nightclub that night, no one told him that Drake was the Champagne Papi. Once in the club, on March 24, 2018, he noticed that his then-girlfriend, Sommer Ray, was in the VIP area with Drake and Odell Beckham Jr. and he got embarrassed.

He made a scene in the exclusive area of the club — but to no avail. Shorty stayed with the superstars. Sipes claims that he left, went to the bathroom. Originally, the scorned lover stated that Drake’s security followed him and beat him up. He later recanted that allegation.

The “Hotline Bling” rapper, of course, denied this stating, none of his “employees pushed, manhandled, shoved, kicked, punched, assaulted, or battered Sipes.”

To further prove that he didn’t set homie up, the Young Money rapper said that Sipes has or had text messages that cleared him and his team of any wrongdoing. This could be key evidence.

According to Radar Online, Drake’s defense team said these “deleted messages” would exonerate him. And further show that Sipes was chilling, and this was a money grab.

The motion reads, “The texts and emails that were intentionally destroyed go to the very heart of Sipes’s case, and almost certainly include damning admissions.”

Sipes did get into a fight that night.

It was with Younes Bendjima, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex. Bendjima maintains this fight was in self-defense.

Bro … There are no wins here. Your girl got “Draked,” just take the “L.” Playing your game, you not only lost your girl but about to be out 85 stacks.