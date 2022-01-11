Drake Claims Kodak Black Is Next Up

Drake heaped heavy praise on Kodak Black in the week that his single “Super Gremlin” scored him a Top 10 on the Billboard chart.

Drake has long since been a fan of Kodak Black’s music, publicly praising him over the years. Now, the 6ix God may have given the Florida rapper his highest honor yet.

Kodak was chopping it up with his fans during a recent Instagram Live session when Drake popped up in the comments. “You really all that for this generation,” said Drizzy. “And the next one if we being honest.”

The Canadian superstar has shared kind words about Kodak many times previously. Back when Kodak dropped his sophomore album, “Dying to Live,” in December 2018, Drake texted Kodak to give him his flowers.

“Bro your album really one of my favorites in the last five years,” Drake said in the exchange. “The bars you are rapping about friends and your purpose is so pure,” he added.

Later, when Kodak released “Haitian Boy,” his first project since his release from prison in May 2021, Drake was again quick to tell him how much he enjoyed it.

“Man you always give me that inspiration… Real POET… Oracle,” Drake wrote on Instagram. He also said he would love to work with Kodak, “Man let’s do some music for sure…for real you really on another level.”

Elsewhere Kodak had another reason to smile after scoring chart success this week. “Super Gremlin” made the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 after its Halloween release. The achievement makes it his highest-charting single since he debuted at No. 2 in 2018 with “ZEZE” featuring Travis Scott and Offset.