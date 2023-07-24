Drake Claps Back At Elliott Wilson Over Comments About Interviewing With “Outsiders”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Drizzy had some words for the veteran journalist.

Does Drake sit down with enough Hip Hop-focused outlets? Music media personality Elliott Wilson recently called out the Honestly, Nevermind album creator for his lack of interviews with people from the culture.

Drake rarely does media appearances at this stage in his career. However, the OVO Sound founder did have a videotaped “Moody Conversation” with his “Oprah’s Bank Account” collaborator Lil Yachty in February.

“Moment of clarity: No disrespect to Lil Boat. Yachty’s convo with The Boy was comfy and had some cool moments,” wrote Elliott Wilson in a now-deleted tweet.

The former editor-in-chief of XXL continued, “I was more so clowning the comedy shenanigans with outsiders to our culture. It would be great to hear Drake speak to us again. Even if it ain’t me.”

Wilson’s complaint likely stemmed from Drake’s interview with social media personality Bobbi Althoff. The Really Good Podcast host got to speak to the global superstar for nearly an hour while lying in bed.

Drake has now responded to Elliott Wilson’s comments. DJ Akademiks, someone who also criticized A-list rappers for not speaking with Hip Hop media, posted a clip of Wilson talking to Trippie Redd at Rolling Loud Miami.

“Lol man s#### on not coming to his platform for a second time and now Elliott 10 toes doing Yes Julz run up interviews at Rolling Loud 😂😂😂😂 just admit the youth took over big dog 🤣🤣🤣,” posted Drake in Akademik’s comment section.

In response, Elliott Wilson reposted Drake’s Instagram clap back on his own Twitter page early Monday morning. A photo for the screenshot read, “Oh, it’s go time? Cool.”

Wilson had the opportunity to interview Drake for a Rap Radar podcast episode released in December 2019. For over two hours, the Toronto-raised entertainer discussed topics such as ghostwriting, Meek Mill, Pusha T, Jay-Z, and more.