Drake Dominated Rock Paper Scissors Then Changed Fan’s Life

Drake handed a concertgoer $20,000 after beating him in a high-stakes game of Rock Paper Scissors at a show in Australia, turning a friendly challenge into a mind-numbing payday.
A viral video posted to X captured the moment the “Hotline Bling” rapper noticed a fan holding up a sign in the crowd that read, “Rock-paper-scissors to buy my dad a birthday car.”
Without hesitation, the 38-year-old Hip-Hop superstar took him up on the challenge.
“I like this sign right here,” Drake said, locking eyes with the eager fan. “Oh s**t, that’s my game boy.”
The two quickly counted to three and threw their hands. Drake’s choice of paper trumped the fan’s rock, making him the winner. In a rematch, they both played the same move, securing another win for the rapper.
Even in victory, Drake remained generous.
“I’m still gonna give you $20,000 so you can buy your dad a car,” he announced, sending the crowd into a frenzy. “Don’t ever f**k with me on rock, paper, scissors, though! I will win.”
The surprise giveaway was just the latest in a series of charitable moments from the rapper on his Anita Max Win Tour.
Earlier in the tour, he gifted a pregnant fan $30,000 in addition to upgrading her to VIP seats.
On another night, he noticed a concertgoer holding a sign that read “Adonis for President,” a reference to his 7-year-old son.
“You’re showing a lot of love to my son,” Drake said. “On behalf of me and Adonis … we’re going to give you 25 grand for your family.”
Drake’s tour has become as much about life-changing moments as it is about the music, with fans walking away with more than just memories.