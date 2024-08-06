Drake Drops 100GB Of Content—Including New Songs—Following Kendrick Lamar Beef

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake released songs featuring Latto, 21 Savage and Young Thug (along with behind-the-scenes footage) unexpectedly.

Drake surprised fans by unleashing 100GB of content on a website called 100gigs.org on Tuesday (August 6). The release initially appeared to be a leak as it emerged from a seemingly random Instagram account, now speculated to be Drake’s burner.

“100 GIGS FOR YOUR HEADTOP,” the account declared.

Drake’s label OVO Sound confirmed the content was not a leak on X (formerly known as Twitter). It shared a link to the website and tagged Drake in a post on Tuesday afternoon.

The 100GB release included three new songs. Latto, who appeared on one of the tracks, shared a snippet with a video of her riding a horse on her social media platforms.

Drake enlisted Latto for a song called “Housekeeping Knows.” Frequent collaborator 21 Savage and the incarcerated Young Thug contributed to a track titled “It’s Up.” The third song was a solo cut called “Blue Green Red.”

The rest of the content was filled with behind-the-scenes footage of Drake from music videos, studio sessions and more. The 100 gigs site made every folder available for download.

Drake’s unexpected drop was his first batch of new music since his much-discussed battle against Kendrick Lamar. Drake was the last person to release a diss track in their beef, but K. Dot was widely declared the winner thanks to the hit single “Not Like Us.” Drake’s “The Heart Part 6” largely became a footnote following its release in May.

Lamar’s “Not Like Us” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, achieving a level of popularity that few diss tracks do. K. Dot took a victory lap when he performed the song multiple times at his Juneteenth concert The Pop Out: Ken & Friends in June. The event was livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video. Lamar released a music video for “Not Like Us” in July.