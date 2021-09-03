Drake Drops “Certified Lover Boy”

Drake has been teasing “Certified Lover Boy” all week with a billboard ad campaign and poems from his mom, now it’s finally here!

After months of speculation, Drake’s highly-anticipated sixth studio album, “Certified Lover Boy” is here!

Drizzy dropped the official tracklist two hours before the album’s release, a handwritten one although it lacked any features.

However, Drake revealed the names of most of those included on the album in typical superstar fashion. In the few days leading up to the official release, he erected billboards across the US and Canada teasing who was on the album.

The billboard in New York didn’t actually name an artist, reading simply, “HEY NEW YORK THE GOAT IS ON CLB.”

Speculation was rife as to exactly who Drizzy was referring to – Hov? Nas? Nicki? Well, we know now Drake’s Greatest of All Time is Jay-Z, featured on the track “Love All.”

The follow-up to 2018’s “Scorpion” features 21 songs with guest appearances from Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Future, Lil Durk, Rick Ross, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Project Pat, and more.

“CLB”s lead single “Laugh Now Cry Later” was released almost a year ago in August 2020. The song, featuring Durk, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“CLB” is a shorter project than “Scorpion” which had 25 songs. Speaking about the length of the project in an interview last February, Drake said, “Last album, I went high volume. It did two sides, 20-something songs, which is a lot of songs. This album, I’ll probably make it a more realistic offering, something more concise. Anywhere, whatever you want, it can be 10, 11, 16. I also do a lot of different types of music so it’s tough to make it like a seven-song album or something like that. Yea, I’m having a lot of fun right now making music.”

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy Tracklist:

1. “Champagne Poetry”

2. “Papi’s Home” featuring Nicki Minaj

3. “Girls Want Girls” featuring Lil Baby

4. “In the Bible” featuring Lil Durk and Giveon

5. “Love All” featuring Jay-Z

6. “Fair Trade” featuring Travis Scott

7. “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future and Young Thug

8. “TSU”

9. “N 2 Deep” featuring Future

10. “Pipe Down”

11. “Yebba’s Heartbreak”

12. “No Friends in the Industry”

13. “Knife Talk: featuring 21 Savage and Project Pat

14. “7am on Bridle Path”

15. “Race My Mind”

16. “Fountains” featuring Tems

17. “Get Along Better” featuring Ty Dolla $ign

18. “You Only Live Twice” featuring Rick Ross and Lil Wayne

19. “IMY2” featuring Kid Cudi

20. “F###### Fans”

21. “The Remorse”