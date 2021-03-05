Drake Drops ‘Scary Hours 2’ EP Featuring Lil Baby & Rick Ross

(AllHipHop News)
Aubrey Drake Graham is once again at the center of the entertainment world. The Canadian superstar returned with a new music project overnight.
Scary Hours 2, the sequel to a 2018 project, arrived on Friday morning. Drake recruited Lil Baby for “Wants and Needs” as well as longtime collaborator Rick Ross for “Lemon Pepper Freestyle.”
The EP also hosts the song “What’s Next” which quickly shot to the top of the iTunes chart in the United States. Over on Twitter, Drake’s name is among the top trending topics on the platform.
The original Scary Hours was presented as a two-pack of tracks – “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity.” At the time, Drake scored another #1 single on the Hot 100 chart with “God’s Plan” holding the position for 11 weeks.
SCARY HOURS https://t.co/kDM7vuuq5e pic.twitter.com/8Z43SdI5w7
— Drizzy (@Drake) March 5, 2021