Drake Transforms Sydney Show Into Fairytale With Huge Wedding Gift

Drake took a Sydney concert proposal to the next level, gifting the newly engaged couple a honeymoon and $25,000.

Drake transformed an ordinary concert night into an unforgettable fairytale when he gifted a newly engaged couple a honeymoon and $25,000 after witnessing their proposal during his show in Sydney.

The Canadian rapper, currently on the Australian leg of his It’s All A Blur: Big As The What? tour, halted his set when he spotted a man getting down on one knee in the crowd.

Wasting no time, Drake had the moment broadcasted on the venue’s giant screens, ensuring that the entire arena could witness the heartfelt proposal.

As the young man presented a diamond ring to his stunned girlfriend, the crowd erupted in cheers. Her answer? A resounding yes.

“Put the ring on her, man,” Drake said with a grin. “Put that ring on her, man, you can kiss later,” he added, as the couple embraced.

Still riding the energy of the moment, the five-time Grammy winner reflected on past proposals at his shows.

“Maybe a long time ago we had somebody get married at one of our gigs. It’s been years, it’s been years,” he told fans, his voice tinged with nostalgia.

Then, in a move that sent the stadium into a frenzy, Drake turned back to the lovebirds and dropped a jaw-dropping surprise.

“Listen, from me to you, from me to you, we’re sending you on a honeymoon wherever you want to go in the world, and I’m gonna give 25k. Congratulations, congratulations,” he announced, met with deafening applause.