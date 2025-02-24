Drake Fans Go Nuts After “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U” With PARTYNEXTDOOR Hits #1 & Dethrones Kendrick Lamar

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake’s reign at No. 1 continues, tying him with Jay-Z and Taylor Swift, as his latest album with PARTYNEXTDOOR dominates the charts.

Drake may have taken a loss in his recent lyrical battle against Kendrick Lamar, but that hasn’t stopped his audience from standing firmly behind him.

His latest collaboration with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and knocked Kendrick Lamar’s GNX out of the top spot, cementing another victory for the Toronto rapper and putting him in a rare league of artists with the most No. 1 albums in Billboard history.

Drake ties Jay-Z and Taylor Swift for the most chart-topping albums with this latest triumph, securing his 14th chart-topping album. PARTYNEXTDOOR, who has long been a close collaborator, also scores his first career No. 1 with the project.

The album racked up an impressive 246,000 equivalent album units in its first week, fueled heavily by streaming numbers, which hit 287 million on-demand streams.

Originally released on Valentine’s Day, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U delivered a blend of moody R&B and melodic rap, a combination that has long been a hallmark of the OVO Sound collective.

The 21-track project features contributions from artists like Pim, Chino Pacas, and Yebba, with production helmed by longtime collaborators such as Noel Cadastre, Gordo, and Jordan Ullman.

While Drake’s public feud with Lamar dominated recent headlines, his continued dominance on the charts sends a clear message—his listeners remain loyal.

At the same time, Drake is keeping busy on the road. His “Anita Max Win Tour” is currently barrelling through Australia and New Zealand, where he’s performing for the first time since 2017.

The tour began on February 4 in Perth and will wrap up with a two-night finale in Auckland on March 15 and 16.

The rap star’s fans are rejoicing on social media and dragging his nemesis, Kendrick Lamar, at the same time.

Drake new album really hits home — Luis (@jetsoles94) February 24, 2025

Hot take… Drake never used the "machine" to push his music. His success is organic. If you were around since the beginning you'd get it. — ♏︎ (@lizzierum) February 24, 2025

That drake X PND got me in a chokehold it just gives that Toronto vibe… — البنت جميلة✨ (@RaaAliyya22_) February 24, 2025

This Drake and PND album is waaaay better than yall wanna admit. — AriadneStringTheory (@SelvynR) February 24, 2025

If u went into a coma right before the Drake and Kendrick beef and woke up today



Just by looking at the landscape nothing happened lol so all that they were doing online was just 🧢🤣 — Gage (@GAGEmusicx) February 24, 2025

Drake got way more bangers than Kendrick — Chlover (@chloe_durand_) February 24, 2025